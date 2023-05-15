PCC disagrees with govt's plan to extend lifespan of coal-fired power stations

The commission was set up by the president in 2020 to advise government on climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidential Climate Commission says it doesn’t agree with government’s plan to extend the operation of coal-fired power stations beyond their natural lifespan.

On Monday, the commission presented its critique of the just energy transition investment plan following widespread sectoral consultations.

It said that the expansion of the electricity grid was critical to accommodate renewable projects.

The climate commission said that government’s just energy transition investment plan falls short on a number of issues.

These include skills development and economic diversification.

But executive director, Crispian Olver, said government’s overriding priority right now should be Eskom’s plan to expand the transmission grid by 8,500 kilometres by 2031.

"Grid capacity is a major constraint to scaling up the energy transition and that is a view across the board - every stakeholder, government, business, labour, civil society."

However, the climate commission said that once the country had a grip on the current energy crunch, coal power stations must be taken offline.

"The least cost pathway is to pull these power stations off at the end of their economic life. Moving the decommissioning of particular coal plants by a couple of years, is neither here nor there."

The commission said that the just energy transition plan was also unclear on who would upskill workers in the coal-value chain to the low carbon economy.