New witness to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Over the course of the Bafana Bafana captain's murder trial, four witnesses have thus far testified, and they include two police officers and two of Meyiwa’s friends.

PRETORIA - A new witness will take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meywia was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

The high court heard testimony from four State witnesses since the trial started over a year ago.

So far, it heard from two police officers, one of which is a forensic specialist while the other was the first responder.

Two of the soccer star’s friends who were in the house when the soccer star was shot also gave testimony.

Over the last two weeks, Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala told the court his version of events, including how the first intruder allegedly spoke isiZulu or isiSotho when he demanded cell phones and money.

The matter is set down for another two weeks.

Thereafter, it will return to the Pretoria High Court at the end of June.