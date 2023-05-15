Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality evacuates over 1,000 people following floods

Several homes have been flooded and some roads have been closed after heavy downpours over the weekend in Gqeberha and Kariega.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said it has evacuated more than 1,000 people following heavy rains which has led to flooding in some parts of the metro.

Several homes have been flooded and some roads have been closed after heavy downpours over the weekend in Gqeberha and Kariega.

The municipality's Safety and Security MMC, Lawrence Troon, said their teams would remain on high alert as they expect to evacuate more people.

Troon said flood victims had been moved to places of safety.

"The municipality has issued them with blankets and meals, and we also want to say thank you to Gift of The Givers that has come in with warm meals to feed our people. We also want to thank every stakeholder, maybe a church and NGO's that are assisting in this time."