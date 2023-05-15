Mufamadi says SA will protect its relationship with US amid arms supply claims

National security adviser Sydney Mufamadi said it's important to make sure the country remains a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which provides duty and quota-free access to many products that South Africa exports to the US.

JOHANNESBURG - National security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi, said that the country would protect its relationship with the US following claims that South Africa supplied Russia with arms and ammunition in the war against Ukraine.

The diplomatic storm triggered by the revelations made by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety has also sparked fears about possible secondary sanctions on South Africa.

Sanctions on the country could further throttle the emerging economy's growth.

Mufamadi said it's difficult to quantify how much South Africa stands to lose if it falls out of favour with the US.

"When you think about the role and place of South Africa in Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act), if you over-simplify things to how many cents and rands South Africa stands to lose, you will then be failing to understand that South Africa's position is inextricably bound with the position of the rest of the continent."