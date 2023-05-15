Meyiwa murder trial: Witness objects to live broadcast during testimony

The trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, continues in the Pretoria High Court with a new witness who objects to being recorded during her testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - The next witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial objected to the video and audio broadcast of her testimony in the Pretoria High Court.

This comes after the State brought the application to cut the cameras on Monday morning where five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The State is set to hear testimony from a well-known performer on Monday morning.

While the next witness cannot be named at this stage, the court heard from State advocate George Baloyi that she is a well-known personality who has to perform publicly from time to time.

Both Khumalo and her sister Zandi are artists by profession and were present when Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Baloyi told the court that the witness said live broadcasting will make her uncomfortable and she will not give evidence if proceedings are carried live.

The State also told the court that the witness does not want to be subject to critique on social media, something that she believes live broadcasting will do.

Until now, the testimonies of all witnesses have been taken live with some requesting that their faces not to be shown on camera.

Baloyi further argued that it would not be in the interest of justice to have proceedings taken live for the next witness.

