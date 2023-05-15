Malema: SA and other African countries must withdraw from the ICC

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it'll introduce a private members bill in Parliament to have South Africa withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The party's leader Julius Malema said that the ICC had proven to be a biased instrument for global imperialism.

Malema said that the party supported Putin and South Africa must ensure that he was protected.

"The ICC did not do anything about former US President George Bush for the wars in Iran and turned a blind eye when Barack Obama and Nato illegally invaded Libya. South Africa and other African countries must withdraw from the ICC and the EFF will lead that effort.”

