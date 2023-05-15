Human Settlements Dept announces plans to hand basic services in CoCT to HDA

The department said it was disappointed that the R111 million it granted the city wasn’t used for the development of informal settlements but the city responded, saying the funds were received late and closer to the end of its financial year.

CAPE TOWN - The national Department of Human Settlements announced plans to hand over basic services to the Housing Development Agency (HDA) in the City of Cape Town.

The department said it was disappointed that the R111 million it granted the city wasn’t used for the development of informal settlements.

Meanwhile, the city responded, saying the funds were received late and closer to the end of its financial year.

The city said it aims to use the funds lawfully by following due processes.

It also requires the approval of the National Treasurer to carry the funds over to the new financial year, as its current one will end in July.

The minister of the Department of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, granted the funds to the city in March to improve the living conditions of informal settlements in Cape Town, particularly those that were built during COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Kubayi said that the funds were also meant to help with the relocation of the 16 informal settlements along the railway lines for a complete restoration of train services.