Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 6 as demand spikes due to cold weather

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that the demand for electricity had peaked due to the cold weather, therefore load shedding would be ramped up to stage 6 on Monday afternoon.

It said that the failure of two generating units, one of which has since returned to service, initially forced Eskom to increase levels of scheduled power cuts.

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena said that stage 6 would be implemented from 3pm.

"Eskom will communicate another update as soon as any significant changes occur. We appeal that none essential appliances be switched off to avoid higher stages of load shedding."