CT police find drugs worth R1.2m at Elsies River premises

While officers were searching for a truck reported stolen in the area on Friday, they noticed a suspicious premises and investigated.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a major drug bust worth R1.2 million in Elsies River.

The police's Joseph Swaartbooi said that officers found drugs and arrested a 32-year-old man.

"He is expected to make his court appearance in the Goodwood Magistrate Court for manufacturing drugs."

Swartbooi has also shared successes linked to Operation Restore, aimed at curbing gang violence.

He said that this past week alone, officers removed 17 unlicenced firearms off the streets.

"These high-density city operations are in full swing and will continue in areas where crime is rife."