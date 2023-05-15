Sporting body suspends Chess SA for failing to comply with requirements

Chess South Africa has been suspended due to failure to submit documents and complete necessary assessments.

JOHANNESBURG - Chess South Africa has been suspended from the South African Sports Confederation (Sascoc) and Olympic Committee for failing to comply with requirements.

Sascoc said it had urged Chess South Africa complete the necessary assessments and documents to ensure its credibility as a group.

But chess expert Paul Wilson said there were power struggles in the country's chess community - which has created an instability in the federation's organisation and leadership.

The federation has held multiple meetings with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to try resolves its issues, but its credibility is still up in the air.

Wilson said this was not the first time Chess South Africa has been threatened with suspension.

“In terms of the history of the suspension its obviously not just the failure to submit documents and fill forms, it comes with a long history; around 2015 Chess South Africa found themselves with a large debt owing to Fide and various creditors in the region of about R2 million and this debt to Fide led to the near suspension of Chess SA - which meant that our players wouldn’t be able to participate internationally.”