ANC says Russian party warned that if SA arrests Putin, it's a war declaration

South Africa will be hosting the annual Brics summit later this year and all of the Brics nations leaders are set to attend. But the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin and as a signatory member, South Africa is obligated to commit to the ICC's order.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that the leading political party in Russia has warned that if the country arrests Russia's President Vladamir Putin when he arrives in the country for the Brics summit later this year, it will be a declaration of war.

South Africa will be hosting the annual Brics summit later this year and all of the Brics nations leaders are set to attend.

READ MORE:

• Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA

• Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA

• Putin invite to BRICS summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist

• Ramaphosa says government is still mulling over Putin's visit to SA

But the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin and as a signatory member, South Africa is obligated to commit to the ICC's order.

As South Africa prepares to host the annual Brics summit later this year, Russia's Putin has put himself at risk of being arrested if he lands in the country.

But the ANC's Obed Bapela said that a party delegation, including himself, went to Russia for talks with the leading political party earlier this year.

"They had indicated that he is coming, so we have a situation as South Africa, obviously they told us 'you dare arrest our president and you are declaring war on us.'"

He said that Russia was a founding member of Brics and South Africa, who is hosting the event in Durban, cannot stop them attending.