Acting Joburg mayor Kunene has argument with caretaker of flats in Hillbrow

The City of Joburg is issuing eviction notices to residents who are staying in dilapidated and hijacked buildings across the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a heated exchange between acting Joburg Mayor Kenny Kunene and the caretaker of the Park Lane flats in Hillbrow, who refused to disclose the owners of the property.

The city is issuing eviction notices to residents who are staying in dilapidated and hijacked buildings across the metro.

Kunene said the building had not been paying the city for services such as water and electricity, insisting that illegal activities occurred on the property.

"So where is the number of the owner? You are the caretaker or the building. Where is the number?"

Acting Joburg Mayor Kenny Kunene and Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku were left frustrated over what they called the bad attitude that was portrayed by the caretaker of Hillbrow’s Park Lane flats.

The caretaker told Kunene that the five-storey building with multiple broken windows and leaking taps was home to hundreds of people paying rent to property hijackers.

While the staircase has been turned into a rubbish dumping area, the paint on the property can be seen peeling off the walls.

Kunene described the building as one that was on the brink of collapse and said he would not allow people to stay in appalling buildings during his stint as acting mayor.