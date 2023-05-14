'You can't be on campus forever': Nsfas on recent student protests over funding

Protesting students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (Cput) expressed dissatisfaction with the scheme's new N+ Rule that threatens to defund students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

CAPE TOWN - The National Student Financial Aid (NSFAS) scheme said it has never funded students beyond the N+ Rule.

The rule states that students can only be funded for four years for a diploma and five years for a degree to complete their first qualification.

But Nsfas said it can not fund failing students forever.

The scheme’s spokesperson, Slumezi Skosana clarified that students affected by its new funding rule are those who enrol on courses with less than 60 credits.

"You can't be on university campus forever, you've got a time frame or a limited window period to be there and complete your degree. So, I think the obligation must also be shifted to the beneficiary or to the applicant."

He said students doing less than 60 credit courses are required to pay for their living expenses, transport, and accommodation.

Meanwhile, Cput welcomed the decision by a majority of its students to cease protests.

Cput closed its campuses and suspended all academic activities to resolve students' issues that sparked a week-long protest.

The institution evacuated students living in its residences as a measure to mitigate the intensity of the student demonstrations.

Meanwhile, a protest at the University of the Western Cape has also been stopped following engagements between the SRC and university management.

Efforts to get comment from the institutions' Student Representative Councils have so far been unsuccessful.