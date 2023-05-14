Western Cape residents asked to be cautious amid severe weather warning

The Western Cape Disaster Department's Colin Deiner said a cold front, strong winds, and heavy rains are forecast for the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Department is calling on residents to be extra cautious as a cold front, strong winds, and heavy rains are forecast for the province.

The department said its teams are on standby after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a severe weather warning.

The department's provincial chief director Colin Deiner said thunderstorms and hail have also been forecast for Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

He’s further urged people to be mindful of load shedding schedules and take safety precautions when making fires.

"We also urge the public within a time of severe load shedding to also ensure that they are properly protected and also to ensure that they proceed with safety around the load shedding schedules in terms of using heat devices to heat their homes and to ensure that those are kept safe."