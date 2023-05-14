SA's former spy chief Billy Masetlha dies, Dirco Minister Pandor confirms

Masetlha, the former head of the National Intelligence Agency and an ANC veteran, died on Sunday following a long but undisclosed illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that South Africa's ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha has died.

He was 68 at the time of his passing.

The former spy boss served in government before being fired by then-president Thabo Mbeki in 2006.

After his fall from grace, he turned to a career as a diplomat.

"Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa has lost an experienced and dependable representative and a firm believer in the ideals and goals of Pan-Africanism," said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

"Minister Naledi Pandor has conveyed a message of condolences to the family and friends of Ambassador Masetlha."

