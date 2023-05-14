Ramaphosa calls Russia arms allegations a 'distasteful attack' on SA

US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety recently accused the country of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition to aid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa described allegations that the country supplied Russia with weapons as an attack on South Africa.

United States (US) ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety recently accused the country of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition to aid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa slammed the accusation while speaking to ANC structures in Durban on Saturday, during the party’s National Working Committee’s (NWC) visit to KwaZulu-Natal.

He said he did not take kindly to the allegations made by the US.

“The American ambassador comes to South Africa and he accuses us, he accuses and launches an attack against us which we found quite distasteful.”

Ramaphosa told ANC members that an envoy sent to the US recently explained that the docking of a Russian cargo ship in Cape Town last year was being investigated.

Ramaphosa said Brigety was part of that meeting when the delegation told its US partners that the unexplained presence of the vessel was being probed.

"Those meetings were cordial. We agreed on the processes that we are going to embark upon to address these matters. Now surprise, surprise the American ambassador comes to South Africa and he accuses us and launches an attack on us."

Ramaphosa maintained that South Africa was not taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine war. He in turn encouraged both countries to solve their conflict through negotiations.