Lesufi launches project to clean up townships and informal settlements

About 6,000 people have received temporary employment through the programme to reduce the levels of dirt in townships and informal settlements across the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The cleaning and greening public works programme is meant to address littering and illegal dumping in the Gauteng, Premier Panyaza Lesufi said.

Lesufi launched the programme at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday

Hundreds of recruits were in attendance.

About 6,000 people have received temporary employment through the programme to reduce the levels of dirt in townships and informal settlements across the province.

Two weeks ago, Lesufi also launched a crime prevention programme, which employed six thousand people to help the police fight crime in the province.

READ: Lesufi's crime fighting promises bear fruit as new wardens start their duties

The premier told the crowd in Soweto on Sunday that he would extend the cleaning programme should it yield positive results.

"I want to give you this promise, if you do what you are going to do, I'm going to add six months more to your contract."