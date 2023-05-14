Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000

The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has revealed that a former contract employee was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the utility of over R900,000.

The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.

It's understood that Ngcobo and her co-accused inflated the price of a R20,000 container to R939,000.

Ngcobo will be appearing at the Middleburg Commercial Crimes Court in June following her recent release on R5,000 bail.

"Eskom will continue to provide continued support to the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that a steep sanction is meted out as a favourable outcome that would serve to deter other would-be offenders," Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.