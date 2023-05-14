CoCT says R111m earmarked for informal settlement development received too late

This comes after Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi expressed her disappointment that the city hadn’t used the funds. The City said there is insufficient time to spend the money, and aims to use the funds lawfully by following all due processes.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said R111-million for the development of informal settlements in Cape Town from the national government - was received late as its current financial year comes to an end in July.

This comes after National Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi expressed her disappointment that the city hadn’t used the funds.

The City said there is insufficient time to spend the money, and aims to use the funds lawfully by following all due processes.

The City said it will need the approval of National Treasury if it’s going to carry over the funds to the new financial year.

The National Human Settlement Department granted funds to the City in March of this year to improve the living conditions of informal settlements in Cape Town, particularly those that were built during COVID-19.

Kubayi said the funds were also meant to help with the relocation of the 16 informal settlements along the railway lines for a complete restoration of train services.

The Minister said she can't work with excuses when people are suffering and has announced plans to hand over community basic services to the housing development agency.