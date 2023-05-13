US ambassador hails meeting with Pandor, albeit elusive on apology

Following his meeting with International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, Brigety tweeted that he had the chance to "correct misimpressions left by his public remarks" reaffirming the strong ties between South Africa and the United States.

JOHANNESBURG - United States (US) ambassador Reuben Brigety has on social media hailed his meeting with International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, but stops short of apologising for his claims that South Africa sold arms and ammunition to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

This is despite the department meeting with Brigety on Friday night, where it said he had apologised unreservedly for making the public claims.

A tweet by the US ambassador is a bit more elusive on the outcome of the meeting he had with Pandor.



I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor this evening and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks. In our conversation, I re-affirmed the strong partnership between our two countries & the important agenda our Presidents have given us. ' Ambassador Reuben Brigety (@USAmbRSA) May 12, 2023

While South African diplomats are believed to be scrambling to manage the fallout of Brigety's damning claims, investigations are yet to establish the reason a Russian ship docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base last year.

South Africa is the largest trading partner in Africa, with billions of dollars’ worth of trade between the two countries.

A fallout between the countries could spell economic trouble, especially for South Africa's emerging markets.

If it turns out to be true that South Africa provided arms to Russia to aid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, there are fears that South Africa faces a risk of heavy sanctions by the US.

Brigety is also yet to provide concrete proof of his claims.

