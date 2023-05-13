US ambassador apologises 'unreservedly' to SA over Russia allegations - Dirco

Reuben Brigety was summoned by Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday night and chastised for his public comments that South Africa had supplied Russia with arms and ammunition to aid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said United States ambassador Reuben Brigety has apologised to the South African government after he made startling allegations against the country.

A Russian ship that docked at Simon's Town Naval Base in Cape Town last year sparked heavy speculation but South African officials denied having any knowledge on the ship's business at a national key point.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said ambassador Brigety has since apologised for the explosive claims.

"Dirco finds this behaviour by the US ambassador to South Africa puzzling and at odds with the mutually beneficial and cordial relationship that exists between the United States of America and South Africa. Following today’s [Friday’s] meeting, ambassador Reuben Brigety admitted that he crossed the line and apologised unreservedly to the government and the people of South Africa."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since to establish an independent inquiry to investigate the allegations which saw the rand crash against the US dollar.

Dirco said anyone found to have had a hand in the illegal arms deal with Russia will face the full might of the law.

"South Africa is known globally for having one of the most stringent processes when selling arms to other countries.

“The process is managed by the National Convention Arms Control Committee (NCACC), which was created through an Act of Parliament, the National Conventional Arms Control Act 41 of 2002 (NCAC Act), and the Constitution,” said Monyela.

He added an investigation will get to the bottom of the damning allegations.

"Dirco welcomes the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint an independent inquiry to be chaired by a retired judge to look into the allegations made by the US ambassador to South Africa.

“This process will allow for facts to be established and for role players to be identified. Anyone found to have broken the law will face severe consequences."