Gauteng Health Dept concerned about safety of nurses amid increasing attacks

Speaking on International Nurses Day on Friday, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said nurses are met with violence on a daily basis.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said the department is concerned with the safety of nurses and paramedics amid a spate of attacks on medical assistants.

Nkomo-Ralehoko was speaking to healthcare workers at the commemoration of International Nurses Day at the Pholosong Regional Hospital in the East Rand on Friday.

She said nurses are met with violence on a daily basis, especially in communities with an influx of hostels and informal settlements.

"Types of attacks can range from violence with heavy weapons to psychosocial threats and intimidation. Violence against healthcare workers can also happen during regular working hours in our healthcare systems. This is seen in places with drug and substance abuse issues, mainly in our townships," Nkomo-Ralehoko added.

Meanwhile, private hospital group Life Healthcare's Merle Victor said there is a need for specialised nurses in the nursing fraternity.

"There is a big scarcity of specialised skills for several reasons. One of them is that there has not been training in the past couple of years and that is a problem for our country," Victor added.