Deadlocked Eskom wage negotiations won't impact power grid, assures Solidarity

The second round of talks, which wrapped up this week, ended in a stalemate with Eskom coming in with an offer of 3,75% - far below the unions' demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has moved to assure the country that deadlocked wage negotiations at Eskom will not impact the grid.

Solidarity, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) are the three unions negotiating for a wage increase of between 10 and 15%.

This has sparked fears that workers at Eskom who provide an essential service, would down tools if the company refuses to budge from its initial offer.

But Solidarity's general secretary Gideon du Plessis said workers will protect the integrity of the grid.

"We've got one round left but it's unlikely that we will settle the matter. Then we will go into the dispute process where there will be a conciliation and thereafter, we go for arbitration because we are an essential service - there can be no strike action that can follow," he said.

Du Plessis warned aggrieved workers against wildcat strikes.

"We don't have control over that but our members know that we don't tolerate any unprotected strike action and should any of our members participate in any of those kinds of actions, we will expel them from Solidarity because we simply cannot condone any illegal action and therefore we have a very strong view and stance that we take against that matter," he added.

Meanwhile, NUM, the power utility's biggest union, said it hopes Eskom will meet them halfway at the third and final round of negotiations later this month.

The union has since lowered its demand to a 12% increase.

Numsa stuck to its guns with calls for a 15% wage increase while Solidarity is demanding a 10% increase.

NUM's chief negotiator Olehile Kgware has called on Eskom to rethink its 3,75%.

"We will hear if the management at Eskom is serious about Eskom itself. We'll hear if the board of Eskom is also serious about Eskom and trying to restore the organisation so that South Africans can enjoy electricity and sustainability of the entity Eskom. It is all in their hands."