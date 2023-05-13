CPUT slams claims of stranded students, says res evacuations 'successful'

The institution evacuated students living in its residences as a measure to mitigate the intensity of recent student protests - a process it said happened without a hassle.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has slammed reports claiming that over 2 000 students were left stranded in Tyger Valley on Friday during evacuations at student residences due to ongoing protests.

Students engaged in weeklong demonstrations at the institution over a new NSFAS rule that threatens to de-fund students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

The funding scheme stated that it has stopped funding living allowances, transport, and accommodation for students enrolled in less than sixty credits courses.

Chaos broke out at the institution when students also vented their anger over the discontinuation of NSFAS allowances and lack of accommodation.

Buildings and cars were torched during violent clashes between students, campus security, and the police this week.

The institution evacuated students living in its residences as a measure to mitigate the intensity of student protests, a process it said happened without a hassle.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansely said though there were challenges with transportation, staff has worked around the clock to manage the situation.

"The process took longer than expected because the institution was resolute that only top-grade buses would be used for the transfer, and while we understand this was uncomfortable for students who had a longer wait, we wanted to ensure that safety was the top priority. Apart from the timing delay which affected some students the majority was successfully processed and began their journey without incident."

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande said arson, vandalism, and intimidation can never justify or be associated with legitimate protest.

Nzimande has condemned what he calls destructive behaviour by CPUT, and University of Western Cape (UWC) students - who also took part in a protest action this week.

Higher Education spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi appealed to universities to work with law enforcement agencies.

"...To ensure that perpetrators of these criminal acts are exposed and necessary disciplinary actions are taken against all students who are involved in this crime," he added.

Efforts to get comment from the institutions' Student Representative Council (SRC) have so far been unsuccessful.