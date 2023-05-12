Go

'We're not going to be bullied': Ntshavheni slams US ambassador's allegations

This follows allegations by US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that the country sold weapons to Russia, which Moscow used in its invasion of Ukraine.

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security and the GCIS Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
12 May 2023 19:48

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has slammed accusations by the United States that South Africa aided Russia in its war with Ukraine, saying the nation will not be bullied.

Ntshavheni said that there were no records of an arms transaction between South Africa and Russia.

She said that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will be holding talks with the White House over Brigety's remarks.

The minister said that if the US ambassador had information on the sale of arms to Russia, he should have used proper channels to raise the issue.

"There are proper channels to raise. There is Dirco where they must raise it. But we also have security liason and defence liason where they can raise those issues with us."

The minister in the Presidency, who also oversees the country's intelligence, said that South Africa was a sovereign state and the US must respect that.

"But we are not going to be bullied and we are not going to co-govern with the US ambassador in this country."

Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor is on Friday expected to hold a teleconference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the matter.

