Thwala grilled on his alcohol consumption on night Meyiwa was murdered

Mthokozisi Thwala told the court that before intruders entered the Khumalo home, five people in the house were drinking and had two cans of alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG - The alcohol consumption of one of the eyewitnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been a recurring theme in his cross-examination.

Mthokozisi Thwala was back before the Pretoria High Court on Friday, testifying in the trial against the five men accused of murdering the football star.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014 in what the State believes was a robbery gone wrong.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo stated this as a reason why he had been unable to answer some questions.

"How far were you from Senzo when he was shot?" Advocate Mshololo asked.



"He was not too far but I cannot estimate," Thwala responded.

"The reason why you cannot estimate is because you were drunk," Mshololo said.

Mshololo also referred to Thwala saying that the intruder spoke Sotho or Zulu.

"The point is you heard Zulu or Sotho because you were under the influence of alcohol."

Mshololo also told Thwala that the reason he could not describe the gun used by the intruder was because there was no gun and there was no intruder.