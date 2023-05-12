Three arrested at UWC residence amid NSFAS-sparked student protest

The students were arrested during a police confrontation with students protesting NSFAS’ recently introduced funding condition of withdrawing allowances for students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

CAPE TOWN - Three people were arrested at the University of the Western Cape's (UWC) Unibell Residence on Thursday night.

This came amid running confrontations between protesting students, campus security and the police at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) Bellville campus this week.

Student representative leaders from both institutions said a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding condition sparked the protests.

The scheme, announced earlier in 2023, that it would no longer pay allowances for living expenses and travelling costs for students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

Videos posted on social media showed students running rampage as they were forced off campus by the police.

A UWC student leader told Eyewitness News that the police fired rubber bullets and used tear gas.

"Reports suggested that disgruntled students attacked Saps [South African Police Service] members and the police members took action in a bid to disperse the unruly crowd. At this stage no one sustained any injuries," said police spokesperson Joseph Swaartbooi.

CPUT management has since suspended it's academic programme.

Students living in residences were also asked to vacate the premises by 4pm on Friday.