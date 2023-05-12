The latest on Thabo Bester and his alleged accomplices

Katlego Jiyane | Armed with a laptop and cell phone while in prison, Facebook rapist Thabo Bester facilitated his own escape by transferring large sums of money to a former G4S employee in exchange for his assistance. This was revealed by a member of organised crime, who took the stand on Friday in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where the bail application for five former G4S employees, charged with assisting Bester’s escape, is being heard.