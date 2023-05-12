Terrorism charges to be added against 65 people accused of inciting July unrest

The group is accused of inciting the July unrest which saw widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

DURBAN - The State in the matter of the July 2021 unrest said that it would add terrorism charges against 65 people who stand accused in the case.

The group is accused of inciting the July unrest, which saw widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The group returned to the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

However, the matter was postponed.

The group is accused of being masterminds behind the WhatsApp groups that incited public violence in July 2021.

The 65 accused appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court where they learnt that another charge would be added to their case.

“The State requested a further remand advising the court that the State wishes to bring terrorism charges in addition to the charges faced against the accused. In order for the State to do this, we require the authorisation of the national director of public prosecutions," said the NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson Kara.

The matter has now been adjourned to 17 November this year.

New indictments will be served in court then.