Takatso Aviation welcomes provisional approval for SAA merger

JOHANNESBURG - Takatso Aviation has welcomed a recommendation for the Competition Tribunal to approve the South African Airways (SAA) merger, saying it's a critical step in finalising the deal.

The Competition Commission announced the recommendation earlier on Friday, saying the merger should be approved on condition that some of the company's shareholders were removed from the company.

This is in order to eliminate the possibility of a merger lessening competition in the domestic passenger airlines market.

Takatso Aviation said the Competition Commission's recommendation follows extensive engagements between the two parties.

It said the shareholders that are required to relinquish their shares were made aware that this condition was under consideration by the commission.

Global Aviation, along with Syranix, are the shareholders that are required to leave the company for the deal to proceed.

These shareholders are the owners of domestic airline Lift, which was established in 2020.

Takatso Aviation said it looks forward to the deal being finalised.