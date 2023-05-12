Soweto residents stage service delivery protest

The police said that residents from Orlando West protested overnight by barricading roads with rocks and debris.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents took to the streets for the second time this week as service delivery issues persisted in Soweto with little to no word of any resolution.

It is understood the group is angry over their area’s service delivery issues being ignored.

Earlier this week, community members of the Doornkop and Lufhereng areas aired their frustrations with the rolling power cuts by burning tyres and blocking roads.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's Xolani Fihla advised motorists to avoid the area.

“Several roads in Orlando West and surrounding areas remain barricaded and these include Khumalo road, Zaphenia Mothopeng Road, Xolile Street, Hennessey Street, and Reverend Fredrick Modipe Drive between Hennessy and Mabasuthu Street.

“Then there are also closures on Koma Road between Mkhweba Street and Moloto Street that’s Phiri Street, Mapetla and Molapo.”

