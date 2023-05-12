Rand could further weaken in absence of drastic economic reform, warns economist

When markets closed on Thursday night, the rand traded at R19.17 to the dollar, which brought the country’s currency to its lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Economist Dale McKinley warned that the South African rand might be on the decline for some time, unless there was a drastic change to improve the economy.

The rand plummeted past the R19 mark against the dollar on Thursday, bringing the currency to its lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When markets closed on Thursday night, the rand was trading at R19.17 to the dollar.

READ MORE:

McKinley said external factors contributed to the weakness of the currency.

However, internal challenges such as load shedding played a major role.

“The fundamentals of our economy are very weak: load shedding, the unemployment rate, the general lack of proper governance, the general feeling amongst many, and the private sector depressed investment environment.”