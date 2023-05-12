Ramokgopa: Nersa to hold public hearings on Eskom's emergency procurement plans

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the hearings will also focus on Eskom's load shedding reduction and emergency procurement programmes.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the country's national energy regulator will hold public hearings next Friday on Eskom's plan to procure energy from neighbouring countries.

Ramokgopa made the announcement during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday afternoon.

He said the hearings will also focus on Eskom's load shedding reduction and emergency procurement programmes.

The minister added that it's imperative for the government's energy plan to be compliant with the country's legal prescripts.

"In these three programmes, once we can achieve Nersa's concurrence, it should be able to give us a cumulative figure of 3,800 of new generation capacity. So we are looking forward to that exercise, Nersa completing that exercise so that we are able to enter into this contracting period."