R2.5bn set aside for alternative energy solutions for farmers - Ramokgopa

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that the land bank had set aside R2.5 billion to be invested in alternative energy solutions for farmers.

Ramokgopa said that this was part of the government’s efforts to ensure food security and affordability in the agricultural sector.

The minister was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday and gave updates on the energy action plan.

He said that in his recent engagements with stakeholders from the agricultural sector, he was told that at least 23% of their operations required electricity.

Ramokgopa said that the fund from the state-owned Land Bank of South Africa would be used to purchase alternative energy sources for farmers to limit the impact of load shedding on the sector.

He said that this would also stem the inflation on the price of food.

"This a blended facility, a mix of grant and loan to make it possible that we are able to address the situation and pressures faced by the farming community in the country."

Ramokgopa said that further details on the fund would be communicated soon.