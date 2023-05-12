Political parties call for Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry to be concluded soon

The inquiry has stalled since March over funding for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal defence, which has now reached R30 million.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties across the board say Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry must come to a conclusion soon.

As parties on Thursday debated another proposed extension to the end of June, party whips said the process and the costs involved had now gone beyond reasonableness.

But with the inquiry having dragged on for almost a year now, MPs say the process can’t be allowed to collapse either.

Parliament is facing the conundrum of allowing the Section 194 inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office to continue, with only R4 million for legal costs and 20 days left to conclude proceedings.

Democratic Alliance deputy chief whip, Annelie Lotriet, who also sits on the inquiry: “This cannot be allowed to collapse. That will be fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”

Chief whip of the Freedom Front Plus, Corne Mulder, is another member of the Section 194 committee: “When that committee started on the first day, I said this is going to be a strategy to keep us busy for months and months, and I’ve absolutely been proven correct.”

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli also weighed in.

“The amount of money involved is unreasonable. The courts could not have had that in mind. What has happened is extreme.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Narend Singh said that this inquiry was a seminal one for Parliament and could not be stopped without a conclusion.