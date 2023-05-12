Phaahla: Health Dept working to address issues plaguing public hospitals

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has assured healthcare workers that the department was working tirelessly to address issues plaguing public hospitals across the country.

Phaahla was speaking at the department’s celebration of International Nurses Day in the East Rand on Friday afternoon.

Two months ago, healthcare workers took their concerns to the streets to lead demonstrations against government’s reluctance to increase their wages.

Phaahla said that at this moment, the Health Department could only work according to the budget allocated to wages.

"To the limit of what is available, we really support making sure that our nurses are properly remunerated and well looked after but of course, it all depends on what is available for the country."