Pandor, Blinken to discuss US ambassador's arms sale claims

Eyewitness News has reliably been informed that International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor was not pleased with the comments and will be seeking clarity from the White House on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor will on Friday afternoon hold a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss comments by US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Brigety claimed South Africa had sold weapons to Russia to be used in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Eyewitness News has reliably been informed that Pandor was not pleased with the comments and will be seeking clarity from the White House on the matter.

ALSO READ:

• Presidency says SA didn't authorise shipment of weapons to Russia

• SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

• US welcomes inquiry into claims that SA assisted Russia with weapons

• DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

The Presidency said that the matter was being investigated.

Following the comments, Pandor is expected to speak to her US counterpart, Blinken, to get clarity on the allegations.

Eyewitness News understands that the comments by Brigety were not sanctioned by the White House.

The international relations minister is expected to tell Blinken that there is no official record of any arms being sold to Russia.

It says the National Conventional Arms Control Committee has no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia.

Pandor's department is expected to release an statement after her call to Blinken.