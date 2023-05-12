Go

Pandor, Blinken to discuss US ambassador's arms sale claims

Eyewitness News has reliably been informed that International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor was not pleased with the comments and will be seeking clarity from the White House on the matter.

FILE: International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and in Pretoria alongside visiting US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Monday, 8 August 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter.
FILE: International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and in Pretoria alongside visiting US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Monday, 8 August 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter.
12 May 2023 15:32

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor will on Friday afternoon hold a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss comments by US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Brigety claimed South Africa had sold weapons to Russia to be used in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Eyewitness News has reliably been informed that Pandor was not pleased with the comments and will be seeking clarity from the White House on the matter.

ALSO READ:

Presidency says SA didn't authorise shipment of weapons to Russia

SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

US welcomes inquiry into claims that SA assisted Russia with weapons

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

The Presidency said that the matter was being investigated.

Following the comments, Pandor is expected to speak to her US counterpart, Blinken, to get clarity on the allegations.

Eyewitness News understands that the comments by Brigety were not sanctioned by the White House.

The international relations minister is expected to tell Blinken that there is no official record of any arms being sold to Russia.

It says the National Conventional Arms Control Committee has no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia.

Pandor's department is expected to release an statement after her call to Blinken.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA