Internal probe of circumstances related to Parliament fire completed

CAPE TOWN - Parliament says an internal investigation of circumstances related to the fire which destroyed the National Assembly last year has been completed.

While Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she was shocked by what it revealed, the details won’t be shared just yet.

On Friday Mapisa-Nqakula, accompanied by MPs from the joint standing committee on the financial management of Parliament, inspected parts of the gutted buildings for the first time.

Mangled steel and wood lay strewn in the soot-stained corridors, while water from the rescue operation, still drips from the saturated ceiling boards.

The old assembly chamber, where Hendrik Verwoerd was infamously stabbed, survived the fire.

But it’s now dark, dank and mouldy after thousands of litres of water were used to douse the flames.

A flagpole with the South African flag still intact is the only surviving item in the gutted National Assembly chamber.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was visibly saddened to see the destruction.

"It’s heart-breaking. It’s clear Parliament is beyond restoration."

Deputy secretary to Parliament, Baby Tyawa, remains suspended since a probe was initiated more than six months ago.

"I don’t want to say she was suspended because of the fire. But I’d rather say there were certain things they were directed to do, which they did not do," the Speaker said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the investigation’s findings would be revealed before the end of this parliamentary term.

