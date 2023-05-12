Health Minister Phaahla and deputy to visit GP, WC in celebration of Nurses Day

Their respective visits to the provinces will be part of countrywide events to honour nursed and will be joined by their provincial counterparts, nurses, and nursing union leaders in those provinces.

CAPE TOWN - Friday marks International Nurses Day in memory of the birth of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and his deputy Sibongiseni Dhlomo will be celebrating the day in Gauteng and Western Cape respectively on Friday - as part of countrywide events to honour nurses.

They will be joining their provincial counterparts, nurses and nursing union leaders in those provinces.

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Phaahla will be at the Pholosong Regional Hospital, while Dhlomo will be at the Western Cape College of Nursing.

"The 2023 International Nurses Day will be celebrated under the theme, ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’, which serves as a clarion call by the International Council of Nurses to countries to address the global health challenges and improved global health for all."