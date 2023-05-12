Cracks are starting to show in the ANC-EFF coalition, says DA in Ekurhuleni

The DA in Ekurhuleni says cracks in the ANC and EFF coalition are evident after the ANC called out the EFF for the allegedly ‘stolen’ trucks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni says cracks are already starting to show in the newly- formed African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition government.

Over the past week, the EFF and ANC have been involved in a public spat over the red beret's false claim that 71 of the municipality's waste collection trucks were missing.

Thereafter, the ANC accused the EFF of acting out of the collective.

Read more:

- Ekurhuleni municipality says Malema's 'stolen' garbage trucks claims are false

- Ekurhuleni ANC accuses coalition partner EFF of lying over 'stolen' waste trucks

- Ekurhuleni municipality says all waste trucks accounted for, despite EFF claims

- Ekurhuleni rebuts EFF's claims that waste trucks were stolen in the municipality

One month since the Ekurhuleni mayoral committee was sworn in, there already seems to be splits between the five ANC councillors and the five EFF councillors.

In addition to the false claims about the waste collection trucks, the ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni also took issue with the EFF hosting an imbizo with the municipality's service providers.

Former Ekurhuleni mayor and DA caucus leader Tania Campbell says they need to sort this out for the good of the city.

"You can see that they are not agreeing on certain approaches from budget approaches to utterances that are being made in the public domain."

Eyewitness News understands that the Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, will be addressing the media soon over the recent developments in the city.