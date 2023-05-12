Court hears how Thabo Bester paid off ex-G4S official to help him escape

Armed with a laptop and cell phone while in prison, Facebook rapist Thabo Bester facilitated his own escape by transferring large sums of money to a former G4S employee in exchange for his assistance.

This was revealed by a member of organised crime, who took the stand on Friday in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where the bail application for five former G4S employees, charged with assisting Bester’s escape, is being heard.

The witness, who cannot be identified, testified that under the alias of TK Nkwana, Bester deposited a total of about R152,000 into the bank account of former G4S supervisor at Mangaung prison, Senohe Matsoara.

The payments were done in separate transactions in April last year, a month before Bester escaped on 3 May.

According to the witness, Bester escaped by walking out of the prison disguised in a G4S uniform provided to him by one of the accused, after a body was smuggled into his cell and set alight.