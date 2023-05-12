Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

The students protested over the new NSFAS funding condition which says it will no longer pay allowances students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored at both Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) campuses on Friday following clashes between students, private security and the police.

Statement on instances of arson and vandalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC). pic.twitter.com/cYO0xxrP91 ' Minister Blade Nzimande (@DrBladeNzimande) May 12, 2023

[PICTURES]



Calm seem to have been restored at #CPUT and #UWC campuses and off-site residences, following clashes between students, campus security, and the police in the past few days. Students at both campuses vented their anger over several issues pic.twitter.com/DZIt79nCbw ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2023

Students at CPUT's Bellville campus vented their anger this week over several issues.

But at the crux of the matter is the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) new funding condition.

Earlier this year, the scheme announced that it would no longer pay allowances for living expenses and travelling costs for students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

Read more:

- Three arrested at UWC residence amid NSFAS-sparked student protest

- CPUT to take action against students guilty of damaging property during protests

- UWC says it's 'not sure' why students are protesting

Police vans are stationed outside the CPUT's Bellville campus and other off-campus residences.

Chaos broke out at the institution after students raised their grievances over the discontinuation of NSFAS allowances and lack of accommodation.

Some buildings were set alight and clashes between students, campus security, and the police erupted.

Chaos broke out after students raised their grievances over the discontinuation of NSFAS allowances and lack of accommodation. They’ve also raised the issue of safety after a UWC student Kamba Dasi was shot and killed close to his university residence in Belhar a few weeks ago ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2023

This prompted the university to close down all its campuses in the Western Cape indefinitely and instructed students to leave their residences before 4 pm on Friday.

Students seem to have heeded this call, as scores of students with luggage bags were seen emerging from their residences into waiting buses to take them to their respective destinations.