Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

The students protested over the new NSFAS funding condition which says it will no longer pay allowances students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus in Bellville. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
12 May 2023 16:05

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored at both Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) campuses on Friday following clashes between students, private security and the police.

Students at CPUT's Bellville campus vented their anger this week over several issues.

But at the crux of the matter is the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) new funding condition.

Earlier this year, the scheme announced that it would no longer pay allowances for living expenses and travelling costs for students enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

Police vans are stationed outside the CPUT's Bellville campus and other off-campus residences.

Chaos broke out at the institution after students raised their grievances over the discontinuation of NSFAS allowances and lack of accommodation.

Some buildings were set alight and clashes between students, campus security, and the police erupted.

This prompted the university to close down all its campuses in the Western Cape indefinitely and instructed students to leave their residences before 4 pm on Friday.

Students seem to have heeded this call, as scores of students with luggage bags were seen emerging from their residences into waiting buses to take them to their respective destinations.

