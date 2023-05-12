Batohi says NPA couldn't do anything about failed Gupta extradition

Shamila Batohi said the failed extradition of the Gupta brothers was a setback, but the NPA did everything in its power.

CAPE TOWN - National director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, said there was nothing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could do about the failed extradition of the Guptas.

She said they could only rely on what they were told by United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities.

Batohi also told Parliament on Friday that they were informed by the UAE that the Guptas were in custody.

She also briefed the justice committee on the NPA’s annual performance plan and budget.

The NPA has also stated that it followed all procedures when it made the application.

She said they never spoke to the Guptas directly.

"All we can go by is what was told to us. We were not allowed to go see them physically. I was in fact informed by the prosecutor general of Dubai, informally, that they were in custody. And so that is all we have, we can’t do this any further."

But Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach questioned the NPA’s lack of high-profile prosecutions.

"What was billed as high profile arrests they weren’t really high profile arrests. They were semi-high profile arrests."

Batohi said the NPA was not failing and they’re making significant progress in several cases.