Bail application for ex-G4S employees involved in Thabo Bester escape postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of five former G4S employees arrested in connection with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester’s prison escape has been postponed to Tuesday.



Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Teiho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday after their bail application was rolled over from Thursday.

Despite two days being allocated for the application, there was not enough time.

The five accused will reappear in court on Tuesday when they are expected to be joined by Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father Zollie Sekeleni.

All eight accused will briefly appear, as the matter is expected to be postponed to a later date pending further investigations.

The bail application for the five former G4S employees will thereafter resume.

Their attornies will be given the opportunity to cross-examine the State’s witness.

Over the past two days, an investigating officer has been testifying in court, providing details into what role each of the five accused played in assisting Bester escape.

On Friday, the court heard that Matsoara was paid R150,000 by Bester under the alias of TK Nkwana to facilitate his escape.

Matsoara, who was a former supervisor at the Mangaung correctional facility, used the money to recruit his fellow colleagues, Teboho Lipholo, who he paid R40,000, and Teiho Frans Makhotsa, who was paid R14,000.