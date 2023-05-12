ANC says it will respond to US ambassador's claims after NWC meeting

The ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane said that the party would take its time to deliberate over the ambassador's claims.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will respond in detail to US Ambassador Reuben Brigety on Monday following its national working committee (NWC) meeting.

Speaking to journalists following a meeting with their Palestinian counterparts in Johannesburg on Friday, the ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane said that the party would take its time to deliberate over the ambassador's claims.

Brigety accused South Africa of providing Russia with arms following its invasion of Ukraine.

He also said that the superpower had noted the ANC's hostility towards it through conference resolutions it adopted at its national conference last year.

The ANC's first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said that the organisation's resolutions remain as they are.

"These are conference resolutions, you need a conference to amend resolutions. They can't be amended by an ambassador of the United States of America."