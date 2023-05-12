ANC MP accused of murder wants case struck off court roll

African National Congress member of Parliament, Sibusisio Kula, was arrested earlier this year after new evidence came to light allegedly showing he was the one who stabbed Jennifer Mohlomi last year.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament, Sibusisio Kula, who is accused of killing his wife, wants the case struck off the court roll.

He's filed an application at the Orkney Magistrates Court in the North West requesting a withdrawal of the murder charge based on a lack of evidence.

- ANC requested to recall murder-accused Sibusiso Kula from Parliament

The 34-year-old was arrested earlier this year after new evidence came to light allegedly showing that he was the one who stabbed Jennifer Mohlomi last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Henry Mamothame said while the murder weapon had not been found yet, investigations continued.

"In his application, he argues that his rights were not explained to him and as such things that he said during the arrest and during his bail application can be used against him in a subsequent trial. He also challenged the charges levelled against him by the State however argued against his application".

Kula is out on R50,000 bail and is expected back in court on 22 May for judgment on his application.