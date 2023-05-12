Go

ANC member of Gauteng Legislature Joe Mpisi passes away

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said Mpisi played a vital role in the oversight of the province's education department.

African National Congress member of Gauteng Legislature Joe Mpisi died at age 56. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter.
African National Congress member of Gauteng Legislature Joe Mpisi died at age 56. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter.
12 May 2023 20:21

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) member of the Gauteng Legislature, Joe Mpisi, has died at the age of 56.

Mpisi, who served as the chairperson for the provincial legislature's education portfolio, died on Friday.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said that Mpisi played a vital role in the oversight of the province's education department.

He said Mpisi would be credited for pushing boundaries in Gauteng's education system.

"Mr Mpisi led the committee very well, having always held the department accountable and reminding us as officials of the role that we play in building communities and shaping the future of our learners."

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA