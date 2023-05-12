ANC member of Gauteng Legislature Joe Mpisi passes away
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said Mpisi played a vital role in the oversight of the province's education department.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) member of the Gauteng Legislature, Joe Mpisi, has died at the age of 56.
Mpisi, who served as the chairperson for the provincial legislature's education portfolio, died on Friday.
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said that Mpisi played a vital role in the oversight of the province's education department.
He said Mpisi would be credited for pushing boundaries in Gauteng's education system.
"Mr Mpisi led the committee very well, having always held the department accountable and reminding us as officials of the role that we play in building communities and shaping the future of our learners."
Part of me is no more! The pillar I relied on collapsed! My heart is not only broken it continuously skip it’s beat. The pain is unbearable. Empa hale thato ya hao, holokile holokile! Go well my Chair, Cde Joe Mpisi. Robala ka khotso Lekomanisi! pic.twitter.com/tm7ctmjZIk' Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 12, 2023
#COSATU conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of Comrade #JoeMpisi, relatives, colleagues, former comrades in #NEHAWU, Alliance structures in Gautemg and the community at large #HambaKahleJoeMpisi @SACP1921 @MYANC @GautengANC pic.twitter.com/p0HU5L889e' @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) May 12, 2023
MEDIA STATEMENT' Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) May 12, 2023
Gauteng MEC for Education @matomekopano is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Chairperson of the Education Portfolio Committee in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Mr Joe Mpisi, who passed away today on Friday, 12 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/8AxU4bK6be