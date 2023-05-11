Wittewater community reeling after death of grade 9 pupil

Fifteen-year-old, Ashwin Leukes, was knocked down earlier this week while walking from his home to a tar road about five kilometres away, where he would have been picked up by his school bus.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the west coast community of Wittewater near Piketberg are reeling following the death of a grade nine pupil.

Fifteen-year-old, Ashwin Leukes, was knocked down earlier this week while walking from his home on a farm to a tar road about five kilometres away, where he would have been picked up by his school bus.

The Steynville Secondary School pupil died on the scene.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen said the accident happened in dark and misty conditions.

"This boy was on his way to get the bus five kilometres away from his home and this is unacceptable. In the past, parents contacted me complaining about the fact that the school bus is not picking up the children on the farms, they need to walk long distances to catch the bus. I immediately took it up with the Western Cape Education Department and they have done nothing."

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said it's tragic.

"Sadly, we have been made aware of the death of a Grade 9 learner from Steynville Secondary School, while walking to his learner transport pick-up point. Our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and the school community for their loss. Counselling support has been offered to the school."