Water outage to affect parts of Joburg south

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has issued a 39-hour planned water outage for certain southern areas.

The Rand Water shutdown will impact residents from Winchester Hills, Gillview, Mondeor, Suiderood, and Glenanda.

Water is expected to be shut down from Thursday afternoon until Saturday.

It is understood work on the tie-in of the newly replaced section of the G20 pipeline to the existing pipeline is under construction.

Joburg Water said an alternative water supply was being arranged for the affected areas.

Daily water supply system status updates: Wednesday, 10 May 2023 (Afternoon) #JoburgUpdates ^N pic.twitter.com/pR5Lvw8qAi ' Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) May 10, 2023

“The maintenance scheduled will commence from Thursday 11 May from 6pm until 9pm Saturday, 13 May 2023. Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customer, in this case, Johannesburg Water, and Johannesburg Water will make the necessary arrangements," said Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo.