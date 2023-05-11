UWC says it's 'not sure' why students are protesting

A student leader said police fired rubber bullets and used tear gas on demonstrators at the University of the Western Cape's Bellville Campus.

CAPE TOWN - Student protests led to clashes on University of the Western Cape's (UWC) Bellville Campus on Thursday.

A student leader said police fired rubber bullets and used tear gas.

The UWC's Gasant Abardar said issues involving UWC had since been resolved.

"The university is not sure what the protests are about, but the issues that are in control of the university have now been resolved, and this includes safety measures and revised shuttles to residences and campus that have been discussed before the protests and have now been realised. It also includes the establishment of a safety forum comprising of UWC, CPUT, the CPF neighbourhood watch, and SAPS," said Abardar .

Earlier this week, demonstrations erupted at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) Bellville campus over a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) decision to stop funding living allowances for students who enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits.

The student recreation centre and the supply cleaning room at the Bellville campus were set alight, and protests affected all campuses.

CPUT has since given all students staying in residences until Friday to vacate the premises.